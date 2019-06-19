Armenian Foreign Minister meets OSCE envoys in Washington, D.C.

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group ahead of a planned meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Washington, D.C.

Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (the United States of America) as well as the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk were attending the meeting with Mnatsakanyan.

The sides assessed the current situation in the peace process, including in the context of the implementation of agreements reached during previous meetings.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet on Thursday, June 20.