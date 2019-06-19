Armenian Foreign Minister meets OSCE envoys in Washington, D.C.
June 19, 2019 - 10:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group ahead of a planned meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Washington, D.C.
Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (the United States of America) as well as the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk were attending the meeting with Mnatsakanyan.
The sides assessed the current situation in the peace process, including in the context of the implementation of agreements reached during previous meetings.
The Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet on Thursday, June 20.
Top stories
Yerevan welcomes the int'l reaction against denialist remarks by Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Armenian Genocide, said Naghdalyan.
Movses Abelian brings to the position over 25 years of experience in conference and management affairs.
"We should be resolute about condemning denigration of victims and justification of heinous crimes," the Minister said.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Latest news
Only one in five women aware of alcohol's role in breast cancer risk Cutting down on alcohol was one of the best things women could do to reduce their breast cancer risk.
Armenia will soon start producing gold bars “We will also get to buy gold in our national currency, as foreign currency poses risks,” Artur Javadyan said.
Worldwide displacement tops 70 million: UN Data from the Global Trends report shows that almost 70.8 million people are now forcibly displaced.
"Game of Thrones" prequel filming begins The world of Westeros is back in the spotlight as filming for the "Game of Thrones" prequel is underway.