U.S. House passes amendment on aid to Artsakh
June 19, 2019 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Congressman TJ Cox (D-CA) - a first-term legislator representing California's Central Valley - spearheaded the successful passage today of an amendment appropriating Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) U.S. assistance for life-saving de-mining programs and expanded rehabilitation services in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).
"We want to thank Congressman Cox for his leadership in ensuring continued U.S. aid for Artsakh. This assistance represents both a principled American investment in peace and also practical support for the safety and well-being of families and farmers across this independent republic," said ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian. "From his first day in Congress, TJ Cox has been a champion for his constituents of Armenian heritage, fighting for aid to Artsakh and the full range of policy priorities of special concern to the vibrant Armenian American community in California's Central Valley."
"Children and families in Nagorno Karabakh shouldn't have to live under the constant threat of a crippling injury or death from exploding mines," Congressman Cox told the ANCA. "My amendment will ensure continued funding for demining and rehabilitation projects in Nagorno Karabakh. I'm committed to working with my colleagues on the Armenian Caucus, the Armenian National Committee of America and the HALO Trust to restore communities in Nagorno Karabakh and ensure the region is landmine free in the very near future."
