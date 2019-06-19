// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia, Leonardo S.p.A talks cooperation prospects

June 19, 2019 - 18:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has met the leaders of Leonardo S.p.A., an Italian company specializing in aerospace, defense and security, to discuss the prospects of cooperation in the IT sector.

Sarkissian is now on a working visit to France where he is attending the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget.

The representatives of the company detailed the President on their products and newest technologies, their capabilities and industry innovations.

Sarkissian then had a face-to-face meeting with Alessandro Profumo, CEO at Leonardo S.p.A., to discuss opportunities for cooperation with Armenia in IT, education and artificial intelligence.

The President offered Profumo to visit Armenia to learn more about the prospects of cooperation.

