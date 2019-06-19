Samsung to reportedly launch Galaxy Note 10 on Aug. 7
June 19, 2019 - 17:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Samsung will show off its Galaxy Note 10 during a flashy Unpacked event on Aug. 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, CNet reports citing people familiar with the company's plans.
The venue is the same place the South Korean technology giant launched the Note 9 last year.
Since the launch isn't for two months, the company could change its plans. Samsung declined to comment.
The Note line doesn't sell as well as Samsung's Galaxy S devices, but the big screen phablet has a fervent fan base. Introduced in 2011, the first Note kicked off the trend toward bigger displays on phones, a trend that become the norm across the mobile industry.
The size of the first Note's screen -- 5.3 inches -- now seems almost small compared to giants, such as the Note 9's 6.4-inch display and the iPhone XS Max's 6.5 inch-screen.
