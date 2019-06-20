Armenia, Iran discuss cultural relations at Tehran meeting
June 20, 2019 - 10:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Ambassador Artashes Toumanian met Iran's Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini in his office in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss the expansion of cultural relations, Tehran Times reports.
Toumanian said he is eager for the art and culture of his country to be better known in Iran.
He announced an Armenian choir’s plan to give a performance in Tehran in the near future in memory of Armenian composer Komitas.
Soghomon Soghomonian or Solomon Solomonian who used as his pseudonym the name Komitas was an ethnomusicologist and composer that created the basis for a distinctive national musical style in Armenia.
On his part, Hosseini said that Iran has a lot in common with Armenia, especially in the music field.
“With these close relations we expect the art and cultural relations to develop further,” Hosseini said.
He added that Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance also welcomes the idea of strengthening bilateral ties through art and cultural programs and visits of artists from the two countries.
Hosseini also pointed to Iran’s various cultural events such as the Fajr festivals of film, theater and music, and said that the festivals are good opportunities for Armenian artists to participate and exchange ideas.
