Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
June 20, 2019 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Thursday, June 20, according to a tweet by Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva.
Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (the United States of America) as well as the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk were attending the meeting with the Azerbaijani diplomat.
Mammadyarov had earlier met the Assistant to the U.S. President for National Security Affairs, John Bolton.
The Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet later on Thursday.
