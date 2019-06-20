Five deer born at Yerevan Zoological Garden
June 20, 2019 - 17:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Five deer were born at the Yerevan Zoological Garden, according to the zoo’s official Facebook post.
“The zoological garden has new residents, four European and one spotted deer were born,” the message reads.
“The calves are healthy.”
