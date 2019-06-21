Family in rural Armenia getting decent home after life in container

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Mheryan family, who have been living in a metal container for 12 years, are building a house. It took seven years for the family from Mrgavet village of Armenia's Ararat province to build the walls and the roof of the house. The slow course didn’t let complete the construction. Groups of volunteer from the VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia have joined to speed up the solution of the problem and to bring to life the moving of the family from the metal container as soon as possible. The Mheryans, who were included in the latest housing program in spring, will have a house by the end of the year.

“Years ago, my wife’s father started the construction of the house. His life, unfortunately, was interrupted in an accident, and the construction remained unfinished. It’s true, I work but the burden of my growing family didn’t afford to complete the work that we started many years ago. Your help was a real miracle for us,” said Samvel, the father of the family.

For partners volunteering became a system of values years ago. They have been united by the desire to be useful to compatriots and the willingness to achieve results. The heartfelt approach is a great help to the family. Because of the volume of works, it would take family a long time to finish the construction, but with the help of the volunteers, it can be completed in just few hours.

“People are usually united by the same interests, preferences, responsibilities, etc. The strongest connection and the best results are achieved when they are united by the same idea. It’s been quite a while our teams have been united around the idea of volunteering. Looking at the teams work together, one can easily notice the energy that they get from those jointly made efforts and the way they share it with others. And it is not accidental; they are guided by good will and the desire to be useful. I am happy to state that the willingness to support others has become a way of life for so many people. In the end, it is great to see people get together to build something,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

“With big hopes for the future, this family used all the possibilities to build the home. The proof of hope is the newborn baby. Three children are growing up in this family. It is joyous to see the enthusiasm of the family,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

The construction works implemented in all regions of Armenia will be completed by the end of the year, bringing happiness to around fourty families.