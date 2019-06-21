Artsakh refutes Azerbaijani claims of ceasefire violation
June 21, 2019 - 14:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Ministry refuted Friday, June 21 Azerbaijani media publications alleging that the Armenian side violated the ceasefire on the night of June 20-21 using grenade launchers.
Describing the claims as disinformation, the Ministry said the Artsakh Defense Army has not fired a single shot in the past several days.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to take measures "to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace and favorable to substantive talks."
Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America hosted consultations between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on 20 June in Washington.
