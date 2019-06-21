// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

No Armenian citizens hurt, detained amid Tbilisi unrest

No Armenian citizens hurt, detained amid Tbilisi unrest
June 21, 2019 - 16:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - No Armenian citizens were hurt in the course of clashes between police and protesters in Tbilisi on June 20-21, the Armenian embassy in Georgia reveals.

No Armenian citizens were among the detained either, the embassy said.

Georgian police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters demanding snap parliamentary polls after a Russian lawmaker addressed the assembly from the speaker's seat, causing uproar in Tbilisi.

As many as 240 people were hurt in the process.

 Top stories
U.S. House passes amendment to appropriate $40 mln more for ArmeniaU.S. House passes amendment to appropriate $40 mln more for Armenia
Her amendment, co-sponsored by Reps. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), was adopted by a vote of 268 to 152.
Armenia welcomes Dutch response to Erdogan's denialist remarksArmenia welcomes Dutch response to Erdogan's denialist remarks
Yerevan welcomes the int'l reaction against denialist remarks by Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Armenian Genocide, said Naghdalyan.
Armenia's Movses Abelian named UN Under-Secretary-GeneralArmenia's Movses Abelian named UN Under-Secretary-General
Movses Abelian brings to the position over 25 years of experience in conference and management affairs.
Armenia warns against denigration of genocide victimsArmenia warns against denigration of genocide victims
"We should be resolute about condemning denigration of victims and justification of heinous crimes," the Minister said.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Aram I: first step of complete Armenia is joining Artsakh to RA
Canberra Armenian Genocide commemoration set for June 5
OSCE Minsk Co-Chairs make concrete proposals of next steps in Karabakh conflict settlement process
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Militants allegedly hit Syrian jet over southern Idlib The militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham recently released a video claiming they hit a Syrian military jet over Idlib.
Trump: U.S. was "cocked and loaded" to strike Iran before pulling back U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, June 21 morning said the US was "cocked and loaded" to respond militarily against Ira
New York expected to decriminalize marijuana The measure would treat possession of up to two ounces of marijuana as a violation instead of a crime.
Parents of depressed teens affected by their children: study Researchers have investigated how the relationship between parents and depressed teens is affected by treatment length