No Armenian citizens hurt, detained amid Tbilisi unrest

PanARMENIAN.Net - No Armenian citizens were hurt in the course of clashes between police and protesters in Tbilisi on June 20-21, the Armenian embassy in Georgia reveals.

No Armenian citizens were among the detained either, the embassy said.

Georgian police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters demanding snap parliamentary polls after a Russian lawmaker addressed the assembly from the speaker's seat, causing uproar in Tbilisi.

As many as 240 people were hurt in the process.