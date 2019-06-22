Armenian citizen arrested amid Tbilisi unrest
June 22, 2019 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A citizen of Armenia named Minas Minasyan is among those arrested in Tbilisi amid clashes between police and protesters, Armenia’s embassy in Georgia reports.
24-year-old Minasyan from Armenia’s Armavir town is studying in Tbilisi. He will now stay in custody for 13 days.
Armenia’s embassy in Georgia said it is in permanent communication with Georgia’s law enforcement bodies.
Embassy officials are set to visit Minasyan soon.
Thousands of people tried to storm the parliament in the capital, Tbilisi, Thursday, June 20 evening, protesting a visit from Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian Communist Party, CNN said.
Gavrilov opened a session of the assembly at the Georgian parliament building and infuriated Georgian opposition deputies by sitting in the speaker's chair. Reuters reported that the lawmaker also addressed delegates in Russian, rather than the local language.
Members of the opposition rushed the podium in protest. Gavrilov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that he was doused with water by protesting Georgian deputies.
As protesters outside tried to enter the parliament, police used tear gas to disperse them. Some protesters appeared bloodied from skirmishes with law enforcement, while others had taken official shields and riot gear from the police.
