190 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 190 ceasefire violations - some 2000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from June 16 to 22, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and take measures when necessary.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to take measures "to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace and favorable to substantive talks."

Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America hosted consultations between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on 20 June in Washington.