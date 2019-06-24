Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for June 25

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, June 25.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany) and representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).

The Artsakh authorities have expressed a readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.