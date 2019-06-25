Georgia court releases Armenian citizen arrested amid Tbilisi unrest
June 25, 2019 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A court in Tbilisi has ruled to release an Armenian citizen named Minas Minasyan arrested amid the clashes in the Georgian capital.
The court has upheld the appeal submitted the Armenian embassy in Georgia to annul the sentence against Minasyan.
He was released from custody on Monday, June 24 evening, said the Armenian embassy in Georgia.
24-year-old Minasyan from Armenia’s Armavir town is studying in Tbilisi. He was set to stay in custody for 13 days.
Thousands of people tried to storm the parliament in the capital, Tbilisi, on June 20 evening, protesting a visit from Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian Communist Party, CNN said.
Gavrilov opened a session of the assembly at the Georgian parliament building and infuriated Georgian opposition deputies by sitting in the speaker's chair. Reuters reported that the lawmaker also addressed delegates in Russian, rather than the local language.
Members of the opposition rushed the podium in protest. Gavrilov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that he was doused with water by protesting Georgian deputies.
As protesters outside tried to enter the parliament, police used tear gas to disperse them. Some protesters appeared bloodied from skirmishes with law enforcement, while others had taken official shields and riot gear from the police.
Top stories
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have called on to sides "to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace."
Her amendment, co-sponsored by Reps. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), was adopted by a vote of 268 to 152.
Yerevan welcomes the int'l reaction against denialist remarks by Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Armenian Genocide, said Naghdalyan.
Movses Abelian brings to the position over 25 years of experience in conference and management affairs.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Latest news
Physical evidence found in brain for types of schizophrenia Schizophrenia is a disabling disorder marked by jumbled thinking, feeling and behavior, as well as delusions or hallucinations.
Why a night of drinking makes you anxious the next day "Alcohol stimulates the production of GABA, which is a chemical that kind of calms down our brain," Briony Leo says.
HPV vaccine for boys could cut cancer rates Vaccinating schoolboys against HPV may cut rates of cancers related to the virus in the long term, new research says.
Drinking coffee could help you lose weight: study Coffee drinkers, rejoice – a new study has found your favourite caffeinated drink might be the key to losing weight.