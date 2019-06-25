Georgia court releases Armenian citizen arrested amid Tbilisi unrest

PanARMENIAN.Net - A court in Tbilisi has ruled to release an Armenian citizen named Minas Minasyan arrested amid the clashes in the Georgian capital.

The court has upheld the appeal submitted the Armenian embassy in Georgia to annul the sentence against Minasyan.

He was released from custody on Monday, June 24 evening, said the Armenian embassy in Georgia.

24-year-old Minasyan from Armenia’s Armavir town is studying in Tbilisi. He was set to stay in custody for 13 days.

Thousands of people tried to storm the parliament in the capital, Tbilisi, on June 20 evening, protesting a visit from Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian Communist Party, CNN said.

Gavrilov opened a session of the assembly at the Georgian parliament building and infuriated Georgian opposition deputies by sitting in the speaker's chair. Reuters reported that the lawmaker also addressed delegates in Russian, rather than the local language.

Members of the opposition rushed the podium in protest. Gavrilov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that he was doused with water by protesting Georgian deputies.

As protesters outside tried to enter the parliament, police used tear gas to disperse them. Some protesters appeared bloodied from skirmishes with law enforcement, while others had taken official shields and riot gear from the police.