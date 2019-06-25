Mexico sends 15,000 troops to U.S. border
June 25, 2019 - 12:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the country's Secretary of Defense Luis Sandoval, CNN reports.
"In the northern part of the country, we have deployed a total of almost 15,000 troops composed of National Guard elements and military units," Sandoval announced today in Cancun.
Approximately 2,000 National Guard members have already been deployed to Mexico's southern border with Belize and Guatemala, he noted, adding to the 4,500 troops already spread across the area. Many migrants begin their journey in Central America and even further south, passing through Mexico on their way toward the United States.
The deployments come after renewed pressure from the Trump administration on Mexico to help slow migration flows northward. Mexico, however, has also called on the United Nations and the United States to help with the monumental task.
"Migration is not a crime, it is an administrative responsibility," Sandoval said.
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
Drinking coffee could help you lose weight: study Coffee drinkers, rejoice – a new study has found your favourite caffeinated drink might be the key to losing weight.
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody A court in Yerevan ruled on June 25 that former President Robert Kocharyan will again be taken into custody.
Border villages in center of VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center's attention Owing to the support of the partners, the Bulghadaryan family have already begun the active construction works.
Smoking "raises women's risk of a serious type of heart attack" STEMI has always been a big problem for smokers. Smoking is the cause of 50% of STEMI cases, earlier research has shown.