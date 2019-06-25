Azerbaijan fails to take OSCE Mission members to frontline posts
June 25, 2019 - 14:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Tuesday, June 25 held a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany) and representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
