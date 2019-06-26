Armenia PM to travel to Vietnam, Singapore in July
June 26, 2019 - 14:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation headed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Vietnam on July 4-6.
According to a decision published on E-Gov.am, the PM will then visit Singapore on June 7-9.
Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsbkanyan, Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan will be among the members of the Armenian delegation.
