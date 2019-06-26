George Martin says "Chernobyl" should win a truckload of Emmys
June 26, 2019
PanARMENIAN.Net - American writer George Martin, whose novels “A Song of Ice and Fire” became a basis of famous TV series “Game of Thrones’ gave his assessment of the HBO "Chernobyl" series, which became the most high-ranking. He shared his opinion on Twitter, CNN reports.
“Binge-watched HBO's CHERNOBYL. Terrifying, exciting, heartbreaking. If this one does not win a truckload of Emmys, there is no justice in Hollywood. And special shout out to the talented Jared Harris for his amazing performance…,” Martin wrote.
As it was reported earlier, the writer of the acclaimed Sky and HBO drama series Chernobyl has spoken out about the proliferation of lewd and inappropriate selfies taken by tourists visiting the nuclear disaster site in Ukraine.
The HBO series follows the immediate aftermath of the nuclear reactor explosion at the power plant in the town of Prypyat, and the political repercussions of the disturbing and horrendous toll it took on the people, animals and environment in the region.
