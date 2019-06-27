Maltese Foreign Minister due in Yerevan on June 27
June 27, 2019 - 10:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Malta Carmelo Abela will arrive in Yerevan on June 27, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Abela is set to meet Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. A joint press conference will follow afterwards.
