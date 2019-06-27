Armenia's government OKs raising minimum wage by 24%
June 27, 2019 - 13:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The government on Thursday, June 27 approved a draft law on raising minimum wage in Armenia by 23.6% - from AMD 55,000 (approx. $115) to AMD 68,000 ($143).
Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security Gemafin Gasparyan said the move will cover 45,000 people working in the private sector and 35,000 others employed in the public sector.
According to Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan, the draft bill has nothing to do with the base salary which is used to calculate the salaries of public officials
The bill has yet to be discussed and approved by the National Assembly.
Earlier, lawmakers from the ruling My Step alliance had proposed raising the minimum wage in the country to AMD 63,000 ($132).
