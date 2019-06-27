// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Erdogan to open Ara Guler photo show in Japan

Erdogan to open Ara Guler photo show in Japan
June 27, 2019 - 15:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will this weekend cut the ribbon on an exhibit featuring the works of renowned Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler in Kyoto, Japan, Anadolu Agency reports.

Following successful runs in London and Paris, Guler's works will be exhibited at an 800-year-old Tofukuji temple from June 30 to July 10, said the communications team for Erdogan.

Erdogan is in currently in Osaka, Japan for a G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Curated by the Turkish Presidency, the exhibit includes Guler’s iconic photos and portraits of legendary Turkish writer Yasar Kemal and famous folk musician and poet Asik Veysel, as well as international figures such as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Brigitte Bardot, and Sophia Loren.

A booklet on the exhibition in Turkish, English, and Japanese will be given to leaders at the G20 summit.

After Japan, the exhibit will proceed to the National Museum of the American Indian in New York City at the end of September, coinciding with the UN General Assembly.

Related links:
Anadolu Agency. Turkey's Erdogan to open Ara Guler photo show in Japan
 Top stories
Prevention of genocide remains challenged, Armenia tells UNPrevention of genocide remains challenged, Armenia tells UN
"We witness attempts to deny and justify the crime of genocide, which undermine the fight against impunity," the FM said.
OSCE wants Armenia, Azerbaijan OSCE wants Armenia, Azerbaijan "to restore atmosphere for reaching peace"
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have called on to sides "to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace."
U.S. House passes amendment to appropriate $40 mln more for ArmeniaU.S. House passes amendment to appropriate $40 mln more for Armenia
Her amendment, co-sponsored by Reps. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), was adopted by a vote of 268 to 152.
Armenia welcomes Dutch response to Erdogan's denialist remarksArmenia welcomes Dutch response to Erdogan's denialist remarks
Yerevan welcomes the int'l reaction against denialist remarks by Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Armenian Genocide, said Naghdalyan.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Aram I: first step of complete Armenia is joining Artsakh to RA
Canberra Armenian Genocide commemoration set for June 5
OSCE Minsk Co-Chairs make concrete proposals of next steps in Karabakh conflict settlement process
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iran warns U.S. against "repeating mistake" of violating borders "Iran's reaction will be stronger if they repeat their mistake of violating our borders," Larijani said.
Mkhitaryan welcomes fans to Armenia ahead of UEFA U-19 Championship (video) Henrikh Mkhitaryan is inviting everyone to Armenia for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.
Spain battling massive wildfire amid scorching heat wave Around 10,000 acres of forest and other vegetation were affected by the fire near Tarragona in northeast Spain.
New postage stamp celebrates 100th anniv. of Yerevan State University A postage stamp dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of YSU was cancelled by HayPost CJSC.