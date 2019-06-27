Erdogan to open Ara Guler photo show in Japan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will this weekend cut the ribbon on an exhibit featuring the works of renowned Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler in Kyoto, Japan, Anadolu Agency reports.

Following successful runs in London and Paris, Guler's works will be exhibited at an 800-year-old Tofukuji temple from June 30 to July 10, said the communications team for Erdogan.

Erdogan is in currently in Osaka, Japan for a G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Curated by the Turkish Presidency, the exhibit includes Guler’s iconic photos and portraits of legendary Turkish writer Yasar Kemal and famous folk musician and poet Asik Veysel, as well as international figures such as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Brigitte Bardot, and Sophia Loren.

A booklet on the exhibition in Turkish, English, and Japanese will be given to leaders at the G20 summit.

After Japan, the exhibit will proceed to the National Museum of the American Indian in New York City at the end of September, coinciding with the UN General Assembly.