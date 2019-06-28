Armenia confirms commitment to carry out tasks within NATO mission
June 28, 2019 - 14:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation led by Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan on Thursday, June 27 at NATO headquarters in Brussels took part in a meeting of Defense Ministers of countries that provide forces for NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.
The Armenian Minister of Defense confirmed in his speech the country's commitment to carry out tasks within the mission.
Tonoyan also revealed his stance on the resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan.
After the meeting, the Minister of Defense held a series of meetings with colleagues from NATO member countries and partners.
During the meetings, agreements were reached on programs in the field of defense cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.
Issues concerning regional security and those of bilateral interest were also discussed.
