Armenia PM congratulates new Council of Europe chief
June 29, 2019 - 13:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to newly elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić and said he is looking forward to hosting her in Yerevan in the near future.
"I assure you that the Government of the Republic of Armenia will actively support you in the exercise of your highly responsible mission," Pashinyan said in his message.
"I am convinced that you will make the best possible use of your professional skills and long experience in implementing organizational reforms and defying the emerging challenges to guarantee the durability of our shared values.
"We highly appreciate the role played by the Council of Europe in supporting the comprehensive reforms underway in Armenia, which seek to strengthen democratic institutions in our country.
"Officially launched in Yerevan not so long ago, the Armenia-Council of Europe Action Plan for 2019-2022 is a successful example of our close cooperation, which envisages large-scale judicial reforms with the advisory support of the Council of Europe.
"Reiterating our strong commitment to continued fruitful cooperation with the Council of Europe, I look forward to hosting you in Armenia in the near future.”
