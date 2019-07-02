Kidsof VivaCell-MTS employees visit parents’ workplace

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS on Tuesday, July 2 announced the second Career Shadowing program, initiated after the positive feedbacks of the pilot project.

The Career Shadowing is intended for the children of the company’s employees aged 14 to 17. It aims at helping them choose their future profession and get to know their parents’ workplace.

The participants of the program will have an opportunity to get involved in the work of a department of their choice and to observe daily operations of the Company from within in the course of their summer holidays. It is expected that children will shape certain understanding of the different aspects of telecommunications. The program will provide a pass time, which will both fun and interesting. There will be educational and entertaining events organized for children.

Each participant will be mentored by a designated employee to be able to make a more educated choice of future profession. During the program, children will see what the day at VivaCell-MTS looks like, how the work goes, what the cooperation and teamwork are, how the work decisions are made, how the work is distributed, and so on.

“Career orientation program for children of our staff has several components. First, the company welcomes the initiative of employees, to help children spend their summer holidays more meaningfully. Second, it has an important educational underpinning: children see the process of creating a value by their own parents, appreciate their enthusiasm and professional qualifications. This is very important in terms of shaping respect for parents. Moreover, through helping parents and their colleagues children feel the team spirit, and become a part of the team. And most importantly, children get a chance to see how many specializations there are and may choose their future professions more knowledgably. Of course, we are far from the idea that children should choose their parents’ professional paths, but we give them the opportunity to get acquainted with it,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

VivaCell-MTS carries out a number of career development programs for students, as well as open doors for schoolchildren and representatives of different youth organizations.