Syrian air defenses reportedly intercept Israeli missiles
July 3, 2019 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Air Force and Navy carried out a powerful attack on southwestern Syria last week, hitting the Damascus and Homs governorates with a heavy barrage of missiles, Al-Masdar News reports.
However, while the Israeli Air Force and Navy were able to score direct hits on several targets, the Syrian air defenses also prevented a number of these missiles from hitting more sites across Syria.
Video footage sho the Syrian air defenses were able to intercept many Israeli missiles, including a five out of six cruise missiles that targeted the Homs Governorate on Sunday evening.
