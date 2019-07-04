California allocates $5 million for Armenian American Museum

PanARMENIAN.Net - California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the 2019-2020 state budget with $5 million included for the Armenian American Museum. The 2019-2020 budget provides $4 million in new funding for the museum and $1 million in reallocated funding. The approval brings the State of California’s total investment in the museum to $8 million.

Governor Newsom proposed the new funding for the developing cultural and educational center in the May revise of his 2019-2020 budget proposal following a successful meeting between the Governor’s office and museum leadership.

"My staff was enlivened by the progress and vision of the Armenian American Museum," stated Governor Newsom when expressing his support for the historic project during a recent interview. "We have to continue supporting the museum to raise more awareness of the extraordinary contributions of the Armenian community and to reflect on their history."

The museum has reached a historic milestone for the project with the Governor’s signing of the 2019-2020 state budget as the cultural and educational center approaches its historic groundbreaking year in 2020.

“We are grateful to Governor Newsom as well as to Senator Portantino and the State of California for supporting the Armenian American Museum,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We have reached a historic milestone for the project and look forward to the historic groundbreaking of the landmark center.”