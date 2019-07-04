Bishop Mashalian elected locum tenens of Armenian Patriarchate
July 4, 2019 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bishop Sahak Mashalian has been elected a patriarchal locum tenens of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul.
Mashalian has served in his birthplace of Istanbul, in Jerusalem, and in Armenia as dean of the Gevorkian Theological Seminary.
At present, he is the director of ecumenical and interfaith relations of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, and secretary of its Religious Council.
Mashalian was himself one of the candidates, including Archbishop Aram Ateshyan, the vicar, to succeed the late Patriarch of Constantinople Archbishop Mesrob Mutafyan.
The election to choose the next occupant of the patriarchal throne took place Thursday, July 4 at the Istanbul Patriarchate following the 40-day mourning period for Patriarch Mutafyan, who passed away following a decade of illness and incapacitation.
Mashalian is now tasked to organize the Patriarchal elections within 6 months.
