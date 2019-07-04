Armenian doctors will provide free medical services in Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian doctors will start offering free medical services to the residents of Aleppo from July 7, Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining & Expertise said in a Facebook post.

Armen Sargsyan, Armenian Consul General to Aleppo, and Arkady Tonoyan, Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria met the Al-Ihsan Charitable Relief Organization on July 3.

The humanitarian efforts in the Syrian city and the issue of lack of professional doctors were high on the agenda.

It was agreed as a result that the pediatrician and the gynecologist of the Armenian mission in Syria will continue serving the residents of Aleppo as part of a program financed by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on July 1 met the members of the first group of Armenian specialists who carried out a humanitarian mission in Syria. In his speech at the government, Pashinyan said the Armenian mission has de-mined a total area of 27,510 square meters in Syria.