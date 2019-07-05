Armenian PM, Russian President talk EAEU meeting over the phone
July 5, 2019 - 13:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he has held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pashinyan said he has discussed issued on the agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with all the leaders of the member countries of the organization.
According to him, the leaders have particularly weighed in on issues concerning the meeting of the EAEU Supreme Economic Council in Yerevan slated for on October 1.
“Of course, we have also discussed bilateral relations in all the conversations,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.
