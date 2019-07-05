Armenia PM kicks off official visit to Vietnam
July 5, 2019 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The official visit of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam kicked off Friday, July 5.
Accompanied by Hakobyan and the Armenian government delegation, the Prime Minister first visited the Memorial of Heroes Perished for the Sake of Vietnam’s Independence and Freedom, as well as the Mausoleum of Hồ Chí Minh, founder of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The Premier laid wreaths at the Memorial and the Mausoleum in tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes and Hồ Chí Minh.
Pashinyan and Hakobyan next stopped by the Temple of Literature in Hanoi where they learned more about the exhibits and the temple’s history. Vietnam’s central educational center was stationed there in the 10th-11th centuries.
Named after Confucius, the temple was built in the same way as the Chinese Van Mue temple in his homeland. It is attractive in its architectural form and is one of the few examples of Vietnam’s medieval architecture. The temple features the statues of the kings of Vietnam and the founders of the educational center. In conclusion of the tour, Pashinyan signed the Book of Honorary Guests.
Later on Friday, Pashinyan will meet Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, after which the two PMs will hold a joint press conference to sum up the results of the talks.
