Pashinyan congratulates Armenians on Constitution Day

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, July 5 congratulated the Armenians on their Constitution Day.

"The events that took place last year in our country, which fully met the letter and spirit of the Constitution, once again demonstrated that our steps are aimed at ensuring and strengthening the rule of law in Armenia," the PM said.

In April, May 2018, Pashinyan led a nationwide campaign against the then ruling authorities and became the country's new PM within a month.

"The unconditional enforcement of the Constitution is our sacred duty, and we will be consistent in reforming the judiciary and building a truly independent judicial system. We feel the full support of our society in this matter, which gives an additional impetus to our actions," he said.

"With persistent steps, we will rule out any encroachment on the constitutional order and will ensure that the citizens of Armenia enjoy the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution."