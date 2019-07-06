Armenia, Vietnam agree to expand relations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, on Friday, July 5 met his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyễn Xuân Phúc in Hanoi, where the two leaders agreed to expand relations between the countries.

An official welcoming ceremony was held for Prime Minister Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan. The prime ministers of the two countries and their spouses welcomed the respective delegations, after which the national anthems of Armenia and Vietnam were played, followed by the march of a guard of honor.

After the protocol photo session, negotiations were held in narrow and extended formats.

The Prime Minister of Vietnam personally welcomed Nikol Pashinyan’s delegation on behalf of the government of his country and himself, noting: “I am confident that our meeting will promote the development, expansion and strengthening of cooperation in all spheres. Mr. Prime Minister, it is emblematic that you are visiting Vietnam on the 60th anniversary of the landmark visit paid to Armenia by founder of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Hồ Chí Minh. We are glad that Armenia has overcome difficulties and is taking steps towards economic development, which is sure to enhance Armenia’s standing in the international arena.”

Nguyễn Xuân Phúc expressed conviction that the Armenian Premier’s visit will boost the ongoing bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation. The Vietnamese Prime Minister noted that numerous Vietnamese citizens have been educated in Armenia in the Soviet era and have contributed to the country’s progress with their knowledge.

Thankful for the warm welcome, Nikol Pashinyan noted that his visit aims to promote the Armenian-Vietnamese political, economic and humanitarian ties.

“We will discuss a wide range of issues and I am confident that our decisions will contribute to the development of our states. The distance between our countries cannot be an obstacle to the development of cooperation,” Nikol Pashinyan said. According to the head of the Armenian government, the two countries are well-poised to expand relations and the governments should take specific steps to tap the existing potential.

The parties discussed issues related to the promotion of trade and economic ties, cooperation in information technologies, including engineering laboratories, tourism, healthcare, education, science, and environmental protection. Touching upon the expansion of trade and economic ties, the interlocutors prioritized the active work of the intergovernmental commission. An arrangement was made to hold a business forum on the sidelines of the upcoming session of the intergovernmental commission, due this fall in Yerevan. Both sides expressed confidence that it would impart fresh impetus to the development of joint investment programs and economic cooperation between the two countries. Reference was made to the possibility of importing Armenian brandy and wine into the Vietnamese market.

Nikol Pashinyan and Nguyễn Xuân Phúc agreed to start discussions over the signing of an agreement on avoidance of double taxation. The parties expressed conviction that the creation of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam will catalyze the development of economic cooperation.

The two prime ministers stressed the need for expanding cooperation in tourism and highlighted the steps taken to facilitate the visa regime. They highlighted the development of the applicable legal framework and the furtherance of direct contacts between the regions and the trade chambers of the two countries.

Reference was made to the ongoing cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including the UN and the International Organization for Francophonie, as well as other issues of mutual interest.