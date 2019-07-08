OSCE PA's Luxembourg Declaration cites need for Karabakh settlement
July 8, 2019 - 16:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE parliamentarians on Monday, July 9 voted overwhelmingly to adopt the Luxembourg Declaration, which makes reference to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
The document encourages the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their dialogue in the context of the mediation led by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
It also urges the countries to take “specific and tangible measures to reach a peaceful solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.”
The Declaration contains recommendations to national governments, parliaments and the international community in the fields of political affairs, security, economics, environment, human rights and humanitarian questions.
The document endorses a multilateral approach to addressing common challenges in arms control, conflict resolution, the environment and human rights.
Top stories
Gavin Newsom signed the 2019-2020 state budget with $5 million included for the Armenian American Museum.
"We witness attempts to deny and justify the crime of genocide, which undermine the fight against impunity," the FM said.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have called on to sides "to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace."
Her amendment, co-sponsored by Reps. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), was adopted by a vote of 268 to 152.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Latest news
Brain structure may play key role in psychosis: study New research finds that having a larger choroid plexus, which is a vital brain structure, could be involved in psychosis.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be brushing off transfer rumors Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said that he can't wait for the new season with Arsenal to begin.
Self-driving chip upgrade could come to older Teslas this year Tesla says it offers 21 times the performance of the Nvidia chips it replaces — a claim Nvidia disputes.
OSCE PA re-elects George Tsereteli as President The OSCE PA re-elected George Tsereteli as President along with three Vice-Presidents and a new Treasurer.