OSCE PA's Luxembourg Declaration cites need for Karabakh settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE parliamentarians on Monday, July 9 voted overwhelmingly to adopt the Luxembourg Declaration, which makes reference to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The document encourages the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their dialogue in the context of the mediation led by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

It also urges the countries to take “specific and tangible measures to reach a peaceful solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.”

The Declaration contains recommendations to national governments, parliaments and the international community in the fields of political affairs, security, economics, environment, human rights and humanitarian questions.

The document endorses a multilateral approach to addressing common challenges in arms control, conflict resolution, the environment and human rights.