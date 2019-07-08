Czech Republic ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
July 8, 2019 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Czech Republic has fully completed the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in November 2017.
According to the spokeswoman of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan, Prague has officially notified Brussels about the move.
The agreement will enter into force once all the 28 members of the EU ratify it.
The European Parliament, Slovakia, Sweden Finland, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Malta, as well as the Cypriot parliament have so far ratified the CEPA.
