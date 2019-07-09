// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Pashinyan congratulates new Greek PM, invites to Armenia

Pashinyan congratulates new Greek PM, invites to Armenia
July 9, 2019 - 15:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis on being elected as the Prime Minister of Greece and invited him to Armenia.

"Armenia highly values the relations with Greece which are based on common values, close historical ties and friendship between our two nations. I am confident that your high professional skills and reputation will help deepen and expand the Armenian-Greek multifaceted agenda.

"Taking the opportunity, I would like to reaffirm the Armenian government’s commitment to develop cooperation with Greece in all spheres of mutual interest.

"I am hereby inviting you to visit Armenia at a time convenient for you. Our meeting will help outline the areas effective bilateral cooperation."

 Top stories
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
A court in Yerevan ruled on June 25 that former President Robert Kocharyan will again be taken into custody.
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisisThree Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Armenia, Taron Avia and Atlantis European are ready to help resolve the conflict between Georgia and Russia.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
PM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimatePM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimate
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia PM
Armenia PM heading to Paris
Armenia snap election campaigns set to start on November 26
Pashinyan: Operative connection was established between governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Ameriabank launches unified platform for primary market cars The platform gives customers the chance to easily find the car they prefer which also fits into their budget.
California quake created a massive crack in the Earth Satellite images provided by Planet Labs, Inc. show a crack has formed in the area close to the epicenter.
Georgian TV host suspended for making vulgar anti-Putin comments Georgia's opposition-run television channel Rustavi-2 has suspended journalist Giorgi Gabunia for two months.
Blood test could predict risk of recurrence for breast cancer patients A special blood test may one day predict if a newly diagnosed breast cancer patient will likely relapse years later.