Pashinyan congratulates new Greek PM, invites to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis on being elected as the Prime Minister of Greece and invited him to Armenia.

"Armenia highly values the relations with Greece which are based on common values, close historical ties and friendship between our two nations. I am confident that your high professional skills and reputation will help deepen and expand the Armenian-Greek multifaceted agenda.

"Taking the opportunity, I would like to reaffirm the Armenian government’s commitment to develop cooperation with Greece in all spheres of mutual interest.

"I am hereby inviting you to visit Armenia at a time convenient for you. Our meeting will help outline the areas effective bilateral cooperation."