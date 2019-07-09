Singapore names orchid after Armenian PM and his wife
July 9, 2019 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An orchid was named after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, to mark their visit to the National Orchid Garden of Singapore on Tuesday, July 9.
Such events are a tradition in Singapore, honoring top officials and heads of state who visit the Southeastern Asian nation.
Naming that particular breed of orchid after the Armenian PM and his wife was also significant because it was named after Ashkhen Hovakimian (Agnes Joaquim), a Singaporean woman of Armenian descent who bred the world's first cultivated orchid hybrid, Vanda Miss Joaquim.
After the Prime Minister left a note in the book of honorary guests, he and Hakobyan toured the garden to admire the orchids.
