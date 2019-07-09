// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kim Kardashian wants to focus on Armenian Genocide recognition

Kim Kardashian wants to focus on Armenian Genocide recognition
July 9, 2019 - 11:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, who has been has been advocating for criminal justice reform issues, says she wants to focus attention to the Armenian Genocide, the Mail Online says.

Recently, kardashian even texted the U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner asking to discuss issue.

She says of her late father Robert, who was Armenian-American: "I want to make that my mission. It would make my dad so proud."

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

Related links:
Mail Online. Kim Kardashian considers renaming her figure fixing brand Solutionwear - and asks fans for suggestions - after insisting she 'had really innocent intentions' calling the line Kimono
 Top stories
California allocates $5 million for Armenian American MuseumCalifornia allocates $5 million for Armenian American Museum
Gavin Newsom signed the 2019-2020 state budget with $5 million included for the Armenian American Museum.
Prevention of genocide remains challenged, Armenia tells UNPrevention of genocide remains challenged, Armenia tells UN
"We witness attempts to deny and justify the crime of genocide, which undermine the fight against impunity," the FM said.
OSCE wants Armenia, Azerbaijan OSCE wants Armenia, Azerbaijan "to restore atmosphere for reaching peace"
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have called on to sides "to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace."
U.S. House passes amendment to appropriate $40 mln more for ArmeniaU.S. House passes amendment to appropriate $40 mln more for Armenia
Her amendment, co-sponsored by Reps. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), was adopted by a vote of 268 to 152.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Aram I: first step of complete Armenia is joining Artsakh to RA
Canberra Armenian Genocide commemoration set for June 5
OSCE Minsk Co-Chairs make concrete proposals of next steps in Karabakh conflict settlement process
Armenia warns against denigration of genocide victims
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
California quake created a massive crack in the Earth Satellite images provided by Planet Labs, Inc. show a crack has formed in the area close to the epicenter.
Blood test could predict risk of recurrence for breast cancer patients A special blood test may one day predict if a newly diagnosed breast cancer patient will likely relapse years later.
Reconstructed house brings new beginning to one more family The Minasyans are the 8th family in Syunik province supported by VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia.
Iran: Britain's seizure of oil tanker '"won't go unanswered" Britain's seizure of an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar last week will not be "unanswered", Mohammad Bagheri said.