Kim Kardashian wants to focus on Armenian Genocide recognition

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, who has been has been advocating for criminal justice reform issues, says she wants to focus attention to the Armenian Genocide, the Mail Online says.

Recently, kardashian even texted the U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner asking to discuss issue.

She says of her late father Robert, who was Armenian-American: "I want to make that my mission. It would make my dad so proud."

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.