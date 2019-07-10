Digitain opening regional office in UK
July 10, 2019 - 11:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Digitain has announced opening a new UK regional office in Sheffield to support its international growth plan.
The opening of the Armenian software company's office compliments Sheffield’s continued development as a leading city for driving business and innovation.
Set to be led by Simon Westbury as Head of the International Business Development Department, the new office will provide localised client facing and account management services in support of Digitain’s wider international growth plan, with new offices being planned in Asia, Africa and Latin America.
Simon’s key short term role will be to drive business in the UK and ensure that Digitain remains at the forefront of the igaming market.
Westbury has said he is delighted to be leading Digitain’s drive into the UK and wider regulated markets.
"Digitain is a company which is a market leader in the gaming industry and in keeping with our business principles of being as close to our partners as possible the opening of a UK office is an exciting development in helping us achieve our aims,” he said.
The office opening follows a particularly productive year for Digitain, which has seen it expand its global footprint from Europe, through Asia and on to Africa and LatAm, with the industry’s most flexible, scalable and efficient software platform.
