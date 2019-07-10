Four U.S. presidential hopefuls co-sponsor Armenian Genocide motion
July 10, 2019 - 16:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Four U.S. Senators seeking the Democratic Presidential nomination have cosponsored a resolution seeking recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
With U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar coming on board today (July 9), four of the top six Senators seeking the Democratic Presidential nomination have cosponsored S.Res.150, bipartisan legislation locking in permanent U.S. recognition and remembrance of the Armenian Genocide," said the Armenian National Committee of America.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says she now wants to focus attention to the Armenian Genocide.
Gavin Newsom signed the 2019-2020 state budget with $5 million included for the Armenian American Museum.
"We witness attempts to deny and justify the crime of genocide, which undermine the fight against impunity," the FM said.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have called on to sides "to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace."
Partner news
Latest news
"Hunger hormone" ghrelin enhances memory Ghrelin is produced in the stomach and secreted in anticipation of eating, and is known for its role to increase hunger.
Addicted to ran, ovarian cancer cells stop moving when deprived Metastasis occurs when cancer cells have the ability to move within the patient's body and invade its healthy tissues.
Armenia calls on Turkey to cease drilling in Syprus The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has condemned Turkey’s attempt to conduct a new drilling operation in Cyprus EEZ.
Tusk sees deeper cooperation opportunities for Armenia, Europe Donald Tusk said that positive dynamics in Armenia have created new opportunities for cooperation.