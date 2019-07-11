Pashinyan invites Rouhani to EAEU summit in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to attend the EAEU Summit in Yerevan on October 1.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, July 10, Rouhani said he hopes to be able to attend the summit.

The conversation focused on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation, including the recent meeting of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission in Tehran.

They stressed the need for implementing the agreements reached at the commission sitting.

The two heads of state also discussed the prospects of cooperation between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union.