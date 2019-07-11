No Armenians among Halkidiki storm casualties
July 11, 2019 - 15:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - No Armenian nationals or citizens were among the casualties of a violent storm that swept across a region of northern Greece, the Armenian Embassy in Greece said in a tweet.
The Embassy said it will provide more information if need be.
Six tourists were killed and at least 30 other people injured when gale-force winds, heavy rain and hailstorms lashed Halkidiki, near the city of Thessaloniki, late on Wednesday, July 6.
A Czech couple died when their caravan was blown away, and two Romanians and two Russians were also killed.
Top stories
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says she now wants to focus attention to the Armenian Genocide.
Gavin Newsom signed the 2019-2020 state budget with $5 million included for the Armenian American Museum.
"We witness attempts to deny and justify the crime of genocide, which undermine the fight against impunity," the FM said.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have called on to sides "to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace."
Partner news
Latest news
Problematic smartphone use linked to poor academic grades: study The study looked at 3,425 students who were asked to complete a survey to assess their mental health and well-being.
Going teetotal improves women’s mental health: report “Our findings suggest caution in recommendations that moderate drinking could improve health-related quality of life,” says Herbert Pang.
Earliest modern human found in Greece A skull unearthed in Greece has been dated to 210,000 years ago, when Europe was occupied by the Neanderthals.
Armenia pensions will increase by 10% from 2020 Beginning from January 1, 2020, pensions in Armenia will increase by 10%, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said