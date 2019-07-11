No Armenians among Halkidiki storm casualties

PanARMENIAN.Net - No Armenian nationals or citizens were among the casualties of a violent storm that swept across a region of northern Greece, the Armenian Embassy in Greece said in a tweet.

The Embassy said it will provide more information if need be.

Six tourists were killed and at least 30 other people injured when gale-force winds, heavy rain and hailstorms lashed Halkidiki, near the city of Thessaloniki, late on Wednesday, July 6.

A Czech couple died when their caravan was blown away, and two Romanians and two Russians were also killed.