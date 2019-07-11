Armenia refutes Azerbaijani reports border village shooting
July 11, 2019 - 17:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Defense Ministry on Wednesday, July 11 refuted Azerbaijani disinformation alleging that the Armenian troops have opened fire towards the border village of Alıbəyli.
Azerbaijani reports claimed that shots were fired from Armenian positions located on the border and that agricultural equipment was damaged as a result.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said the information is completely false.
