Congresswoman wants $4 mln to help maintain peace in Karabakh
July 13, 2019 - 13:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Congresswoman Judy Chu has said that the United States must lead the efforts to maintain peace in Nagorno Karabakh.
Chu said Washington must help maintain peace on the border, revealing that she has proposed allocating $4 million to the matter.
She also cited the move by the U.S. House of Representatives to adopt amendments blocking the transfer of U.S. defense articles to Baku that could potentially be used by the Azerbaijani government to act upon its threat to shoot down civilian aircraft operating out of Artsakh's Stepanakert airport.
The House also adopted amendments supporting stronger cease-fire and security measures for Artsakh, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2020.
Top stories
The issue that pitted different groups within the Armenian community and the Istanbul Governorate began in 2007.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says she now wants to focus attention to the Armenian Genocide.
Gavin Newsom signed the 2019-2020 state budget with $5 million included for the Armenian American Museum.
"We witness attempts to deny and justify the crime of genocide, which undermine the fight against impunity," the FM said.
Partner news
Latest news
Overthinking can affect mental and physical health Overthinking is not in itself a medical term, but research shows the habit can have real impacts on our well-being.
Living in view of park "reduces for chocolate, alcohol cravings" Living somewhere with a view of a park or garden could reduce your cravings for chocolate, cigarettes or alcohol.
UAE's Masdar pursuing renewable energy opportunities in Armenia Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, and David Papazian, CEO of ANIF, signed a memorandum of understanding.
Police probing RPG attack on Kiev office of TV Channel 112 A spokesman for Ukraine's Interior Ministry said police had no suspects but were actively investigating the case.