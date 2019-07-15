Armenian PM congratulates France on National Day
July 15, 2019 - 10:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the National Day of France on Sunday, July 14.
Pashinyan said the centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and French peoples and the special relations between the countries, the high-level political dialogue and mutual trust constitute a solid basis for continued development and deepening of the Armenian-French cooperation.
"It was very important for us that France inscribed April 24 on the French republican calendar as the day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, for which I would like to thank you again," Pashinyan said in his message.
"We appreciate the continuing efforts of France, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group together with Russia and the United States, for the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the strengthening of peace, security and stability in our region."
The Armenian PM also expressed appreciation for the close cooperation on international platforms, including within the International Organization of La Francophonie.
"France has always supported the promotion of Armenia-EU relations, and we hope that this will be continued in the future. Today as the Armenian government has launched an ambitious reform process, France’s support for the realization of the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda becomes particularly important," Pashinyan said.
