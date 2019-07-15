16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival wraps in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival wrapped in Yerevan on July 13, as the closing ceremony took place at Moscow Cinema.

Founding director of the festival Harutyun Khachatryan greeted the public attending the closing ceremony.''This year the festival has undergone many changes, and among these changes, many supporters and sponsors of the festival have also changed. However, our general partner, VivaCell-MTS, has not changed. We are glad to continue our cooperation and we want it to be lasting’’,- Founding director of the festival Harutyun Khachatryan noted.

During the closing ceremony the jury announced the winners. ''Ray & Liz'' by Richard Billingham won ''Golden Apricot'' in Full-Length Films Competiton. ''Beanpole'' by Kantemir Balagov was awarded ''Silver Apricot'' in the same competition. ''Midnight traveller'' by Hassan Fazili gained jury's special mention. ''Driving lessons'' by Marziyeh Riahi won ''Golden Apricot'' in Regional Short Film Competition. ''Prisoner of society'' by Rati Tsiteladze was awarded ''Silver Apricot'' in the same competition. Genadzi Melqonyan special prize was awarded to the ''Baina'' by Lilit Petrosyan.

''Horizon'' by Tinatin Kajrishvili was awarded FIPRESCI prize in Regional Panorama Competition.

Prime minister's award (GAIFF Pro, the industry platform within Golden Apricot IFF) was awarded to the ''Trap'' by Tatev Hakobyan.

This year the 16th IFF has received over 740 films from different countries and has selected a number of films from prestigious international film festivals such as the festivals in Cannes, Berlin, Rotterdam, for the program.

The jury president of the 16th GAIFF International Long-Term Competition Program was Aleksandr Mindadze. The jury consists of director Nicolas Wadimoff (Switzerland), director, Tehran International Film Festival President Reza Mirkarimi (Iran), producer, Executive Director of Tribeca Film Festival Amy Hobby (USA), producer Elizabeth Karlsen (UK), film critic Paolo Bertolin (Italy), actress, director Nino Kirtadze (France).

The jury president of the regional short film competition was director Pippo Mezzapesa (Italy). The jury also included օperator Norayr Kasper (Canada) and Clermont-Ferrand Film Festival Program Director Georges Bollon.

The best film of the full length films competition was presented during the closing ceremony of the IFF.