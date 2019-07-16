97% would switch carriers for direct U.S.-Armenia flights: survey

PanARMENIAN.Net - A nationwide consumer market survey conducted by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) demonstrates strong and broad support for initiating a new non-stop flight between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Zvartnots International Airport (EVN) in Yerevan, Armenia.

The ANCA market survey was conducted from May 3, 2019 to June 13, 2019 with over 2,200 Armenian American participants, primarily from California.

"The ANCA thanks the public who participated in our market survey exploring the demand for a non-stop airline route between Los Angeles and Yerevan," remarked Zanku Armenian, the ANCA's point person on the effort, who has years of professional experience in aviation matters. "We are encouraged by the results of the survey that addressed a number of critical questions that will be vital as the business case for non-stop flights between LAX and EVN is discussed in the months ahead. We expect that this ANCA market survey will draw the attention of airlines and government leaders and regulators in Washington, DC and Yerevan, whose leadership and support will be needed to establish such flights in the future," added Armenian.

Among the key findings of the survey are that 97% of the respondents expressed a willingness to switch from their currently preferred airline to reach Armenia to another airline that offers non-stop flights from LAX to Yerevan. The survey also found that a majority of airline passengers would be willing to pay a premium (anywhere from $100 to $800) for non-stop flights to and from Armenia. The survey documented that a majority (58%) of airline passengers going to Armenia from the United States connect through Moscow (SVO), with the other top two connecting airports being Doha (DOH) and Paris (CDG).