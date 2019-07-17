// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

"Game of Thrones" sets record with 32 Emmy nominations

July 17, 2019 - 10:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Forget the Iron Throne. The cast of "Game of Thrones" now has their eyes some Emmys -- 32 to be exact, CNN reports.

The HBO drama walked away with double digit Emmy nominations on Tuesday, July 16, setting a new record for most nominations earned in a single year by any drama series.

This year's nominations included one for best drama and a slew of individual nominations for cast members including Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie.

This is the first time four actresses from the same drama have been nominated in the supporting actress category, according to GoldDerby.

To date, the fantasy series has won 47 Emmys and been nominated 161 times, including this year's nominations. It is currently the most Emmy-winning primetime series in history.

The "Game of Thrones" series finale aired in May, to mixed reviews.

Related links:
ՑՆՆ. 'Game of Thrones' sets record with Emmy nominations
Lenta.ru: «Игра престолов» побила еще один рекорд
 Top stories
Serj Tankian and Tom Morello pay tribute to Chris CornellSerj Tankian and Tom Morello pay tribute to Chris Cornell
Tom Morello and Serj Tankian joined forces onstage at the Sonic Temple festival with a moving rendition of "Like A Stone".
Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome forth babyKim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome forth baby
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and artist Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child into the world.
Daron Malakian says SOAD felt most proud when performing in ArmeniaDaron Malakian says SOAD felt most proud when performing in Armenia
"I think that was a really emotional thing for everybody in the band," the System Of A Down guitarist said.
Daron Malakian confirms delay of System Of A Down albumDaron Malakian confirms delay of System Of A Down album
Daron Malakian said their first studio effort since 2005’s Hypnotize is still nowhere close to hitting the shelves.
Partner news
 Articles
Cultural diplomacy as a driver of Armenia’s economy

ICAE2018 proves a success

 Most popular in the section
Colin Firth was 'awestruck' watching Cher in Mamma Mia 2
44th César Award will be dedicated to Charles Aznavour
"Spitak" about Armenia quake joins Best Foreign Language Oscar race
International Contemporary Art Exhibition opening in Yerevan
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
New device can say whether targeted chemotherapy is working The device can determine whether targeted chemotherapy drugs are working on individual cancer patients.
Musk unveils plans for brain-reading "threads" Elon Musk showed off some of the technology it has been developing to the public for the first time.
Armenia, Russia discuss construction of new nuclear plant Yerevan is negotiating with Moscow the possible participation of Russia in the construction of a new NPP in Armenia.
Anorexia linked to genes in new breakthrough study New research on DNA samples from thousands of anorexics has found a link to genes involved in regulating metabolism.