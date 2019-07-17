"Game of Thrones" sets record with 32 Emmy nominations
July 17, 2019 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Forget the Iron Throne. The cast of "Game of Thrones" now has their eyes some Emmys -- 32 to be exact, CNN reports.
The HBO drama walked away with double digit Emmy nominations on Tuesday, July 16, setting a new record for most nominations earned in a single year by any drama series.
This year's nominations included one for best drama and a slew of individual nominations for cast members including Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie.
This is the first time four actresses from the same drama have been nominated in the supporting actress category, according to GoldDerby.
To date, the fantasy series has won 47 Emmys and been nominated 161 times, including this year's nominations. It is currently the most Emmy-winning primetime series in history.
The "Game of Thrones" series finale aired in May, to mixed reviews.
Top stories
Tom Morello and Serj Tankian joined forces onstage at the Sonic Temple festival with a moving rendition of "Like A Stone".
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and artist Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child into the world.
"I think that was a really emotional thing for everybody in the band," the System Of A Down guitarist said.
Daron Malakian said their first studio effort since 2005’s Hypnotize is still nowhere close to hitting the shelves.
Partner news
Latest news
New device can say whether targeted chemotherapy is working The device can determine whether targeted chemotherapy drugs are working on individual cancer patients.
Musk unveils plans for brain-reading "threads" Elon Musk showed off some of the technology it has been developing to the public for the first time.
Armenia, Russia discuss construction of new nuclear plant Yerevan is negotiating with Moscow the possible participation of Russia in the construction of a new NPP in Armenia.
Anorexia linked to genes in new breakthrough study New research on DNA samples from thousands of anorexics has found a link to genes involved in regulating metabolism.