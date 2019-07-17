Armenia, Russia discuss construction of new nuclear plant
July 17, 2019 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan is negotiating with Moscow the possible participation of Russia in the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan has said, according to RIA Novosti.
Avinyan is currently in New York where he is participating in UN events.
"Our energy system is built on three pillars -- nuclear energy, thermal energy and hydropower. [We have] almost equal shares of energy generation from these three sources. We do not want to give up nuclear energy," Avinyan said.
“We will continue and are now looking at the possibility of building a new nuclear power plant after the Metsamor NPP is shut down.
“We are ready to discuss the matter (possible participation of Russia in the construction of a new NPP in Armenia) with our Russian partners."
In February, Rosatom delivered a turbo-generator to the Armenian nuclear power plant in Metsamor, the company said then.
That was the second turbine generator supplied to the NPP in the town of Metsamor as part of the project to extend the service life of the plant.
