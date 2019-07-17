Azerbaijan opens fire towards Armenian border village

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani troops stationed in Nakhijevan opened fire towards the Armenian village of Yelpin on Wednesday, July 17, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan confirmed to PanARMENIAN.Net

Hovhannisyan said firing from the Azerbaijani side was not intense.

Though large-caliber weapons were not used, a bullet hit the roof of a village resident.