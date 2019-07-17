Azerbaijan opens fire towards Armenian border village
July 17, 2019 - 14:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani troops stationed in Nakhijevan opened fire towards the Armenian village of Yelpin on Wednesday, July 17, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan confirmed to PanARMENIAN.Net
Hovhannisyan said firing from the Azerbaijani side was not intense.
Though large-caliber weapons were not used, a bullet hit the roof of a village resident.
Top stories
62% of Armenians have a positive image of the European Union (EU), compared to 48% in 2018, the survey says.
The government on Thursday, June 27 approved a draft law on raising minimum wage in Armenia by 23.6%
Armenia’s population will dwindle to a little more than 2 million in 2100 from today’s almost three million.
Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system.
Partner news
Latest news
Nuno Gomes visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan Gomes has arrived in the country for two days as an ambassador for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.
Armenian woman tortured and stoned to death by militants in Idlib An Armenian woman was repeatedly tortured and then executed by the militants in the Jisr Al-Shughour District.
Three Turkish diplomats killed in Erbil shooting The shooting was reported shortly after 2pm local time, and took place at a restaurant in an upmarket area of Erbil.
Trump bans F-35 sales to Turkey U.S. President Donald Trump says Turkey will be banned from purchasing American F-35 fighter jets.