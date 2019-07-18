responsAbility, Ameriabank join forces for loan securitization project
July 18, 2019 - 13:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - responsAbility Investments AG, the international impact asset manager headquartered in Switzerland, is launching a $175 million securitization of loans to SME-finance institutions in emerging markets. It allows investors to access a pool of assets that offers attractive market return, is less correlated to traditional public debt and equity investments and creates high development impact.
The private Swiss enterprise has partnered with Ameriabank as financial intermediary for Armenia
The arranger and placement agent of the transaction is JP Morgan, while key investors in the blended finance vehicle include the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), who provided the catalytic capital necessary to mobilize the private institutional investment in the deal.
“This securitization shows that the fast-growing microfinance and SME finance space in emerging markets has now reached a maturity that allows it to access financing from mainstream capital markets”, commented Thomas Müller, Co-Head Financial Institutions Debt at responsAbility.
“We are delighted to be part of global pool of quality microfinance and SME finance players, participating in an innovative, global capital markets transaction managed by responsAbility, arranged by JP Morgan, and invested in by OPIC and other high quality investors in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals”, commented Gevorg Tarumyan, CFO, Deputy General Director of Ameriabank.
The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Ameriabank is the leading bank in Armenia as measured by all key financial indicators (assets, liabilities, loans portfolio, net profit and equity) according to the 2018 year reportable data.
Top stories
Upon the Board's approval, an amount equivalent to about $35.5 mln becomes immediately available to Armenia.
Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.
The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-March has grown by 5.2% year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reveals.
As of January 31, Armenia's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish military convoy enters northern Hama: report A Turkish military convoy has reportedly entered the northwestern region of Syria on July 18 morning.
40,000 capacity stadium in Yerevan draws $300 million investment Gevorg Loretsyan has revealed that a national Stadium with a capacity of 35,000-40,000 will be built in Yerevan.
"Gossip Girl" getting a reboot on HBO Max Less than 10 years after "Gossip Girl" came to an end on the CW, the soapy teen drama is getting a reboot on HBO Max.
Kevin Spacey groping case dropped by prosecutors Spacey was charged with indecent assault and battery last year in the only criminal case that has been brought against the actor.